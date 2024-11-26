Skip to Content
El Paso County introduces new plow truck tracking feature

El Paso County
Published 7:45 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - As snow hits the roads, it's now easier than ever to track the progress of crews out plowing.

El Paso County government has unveiled its Active Winter Weather Event Dashboard. Officials say they hope it will allow residents to monitor snow and ice control operations.

"The dashboard highlights roads throughout the county, their priority level, and when the last time a road was plowed," a representative wrote in a press release.

Want to see the latest in your area? Click here.

Celeste Springer

