Sen. Michael Bennet announces run for Colorado governor

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado democratic Sen. Michael Bennet has announced his run for Colorado governor in 2026.

Bennet will not be seeking re-election to the senate, instead turning his attention toward a bid for the governor seat. He will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. on Friday in Denver's City Park to formally announce his run, according to a statement from his team.

“I’m running for governor to build a brighter future in Colorado and give people a chance at a better life," Bennet said in the release. "The best solutions to our challenges will not come from Washington’s broken politics. They will come from us. Together, we can make Colorado the best state to live, work, and raise a family, and provide the leadership and vision our country needs.”

Bennet, a former Denver Public Schools superintendent, has represented Colorado in Congress since 2009, winning re-election three times.

His entry into the race makes him an instant frontrunner to succeed current Colorado Gov. Jared Polis – who can't run for re-election because of term limits – in a state that has not elected a Republican governor since 2002.

Bennet is already endorsed by several Colorado elected officials, including fellow state Sen. John Hickenlooper, Congressmen Joe Neguse and Jason Crow, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Colorado Senate President James Coleman and Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives Julie McCluskie.

“Michael will build on this work to shield Colorado from Trump’s corruption, create economic opportunity for every Coloradan and protect the environment," Sen. Hickenlooper said. "I think Michael has the potential to be a truly great governor- I wholeheartedly endorse his campaign.”

He now joins fellow Democrat and current Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser in the race, who announced his own bid back in January. Weiser had been the top candidate for the position after raising nearly two million dollars in the first quarter of 2025, according to CNN.

Following the news of Bennet's expected entry into the race, Weiser released a statement emphasizing the need for keeping the state's experienced leaders in Washington and reaffirming his commitment to Colorado.

“While Senator Bennet has been in Washington, I have served Colorado as the People’s Lawyer, working directly with people in every county of every background to solve difficult challenges," Weiser said. "That’s just what a governor does. I am prepared for this job and will continue to build a better future for us all."

Bennet has one of the highest favorability ratings among Colorado elected officials, according to data collected in March 2025 from the Colorado Polling Institute, with 45% expressing a favorable view of him, compared to a 22% favorability rating for Weiser.