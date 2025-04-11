Colorado Springs Bike Swap benefitting local nonprofits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's like a garage sale - but for everything bikes. $5 gets you in the door on Saturday at SoccerHaus. All the money supports two non-profits in Colorado Springs.

The swap is organized by the Colorado Springs Mountain Bike Association (COSMBA) and Kids on Bikes. Both organizations are non-profits in Southern Colorado. COSMBA builds mountain biking trails in El Paso County, while Kids on Bikes works to help Colorado youth learn how to ride bikes and experience the outdoors.

The bike swap is Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SoccerHaus in Colorado Springs. Kids 12 and under get in free. You can buy your ticket online or at the door.