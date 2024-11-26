The work behind the plows: A behind-the-scenes look at El Paso Co. storm prep

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County crews spent the whole day Tuesday gearing up for our Thanksgiving week snowstorm.

While there's a lot of work that goes on the day of a storm, Tim Stickel says prep work is essential.

"Snow prep really has two phases," said Stickel, highways division manager for El Paso County Division of Public Works. "If we're going to pre-treat out there depending on what the weather's gonna be-- we'll be out there pre-treating... They'll hook up their plows, put their sander insert in, and get ready to go so when the snow gets here, all we have to do is jump in and get out on the street."

Stickel says plow crews decide their route based on the priority of the road. First priority, he says, are the main roads-- especially the ones emergency services use frequently.

"Second priority is like our collector roads. That'll be schools, fire departments, and things like that," he said.

El Paso also has special plows for dirt roads.

"It takes care of some of our worst weather because they're out there where they get all the drifting," said Stickel.

While this forecast isn't looking as bad for our area as the storm earlier this month, there is still the possibility of trouble on the road due to all those traveling for Thanksgiving.

"[Plow truck drivers are] out there trying to take care of you. Remember that. Give them space, move over for the plow, and be safe and aware of them because they can't always see you."

You can track where El Paso County plow trucks are here.