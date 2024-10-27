Skip to Content
Top Stories

Meat patties from Colorado McDonalds test negative for E. coli, says CO Dept. of Ag

KRDO
By
today at 6:55 PM
Published 6:36 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Agriculture says their tests of beef patties collected from various Colorado McDonald’s locations associated with the ongoing E. coli investigation came back negative.

The tests were conducted at the CDA Microbiology Laboratory. All samples tested came back showing no traces of E. coli.

The CDA says they have no information or testing to suggest onions are the cause of the E. coli outbreak at this time.

RELATED: McDonalds no longer sourcing onions from Colorado Springs facility

The most recent update from the CDC indicates 75 people were infected in 13 states. 22 people have been hospitalized, and 2 people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome. One elderly person in Mesa County died from the infection.

RELATED: Colorado Springs food distribution facility under investigation, more E. coli cases found

Read more here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content