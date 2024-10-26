McDonalds no longer sourcing onions from Colorado Springs facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In the wake of the FDA announcing a Taylor Farms facility as the possible source of E. coli contamination, the fast food chain announced they're no longer getting onions from the Colorado Springs facility indefinitely.

Before that decision was made, that facility distributed onions to approximately 900 McDonald’s restaurants, in Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming, and portions of other states in the area.

The FDA investigation is still ongoing.

You can read the full statement from McDonalds here.