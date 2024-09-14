Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in Southern El Paso County

KRDO
By
New
Published 11:23 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in the area of Midway Estates in Hanover—located in Southern El Paso County.

Cassandra Sebastian, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, told KRDO 13 they first received a call about a dead man found near the intersection of Boca Raton Heights and Colorado Rancho Blvd. in the unincorporated El Paso County near Hanover at 3:53 p.m.

Sebastian said they're not ruling the death as a homicide at the moment, "Right now, it's a suspicious incident."

EPCSO says there is no ongoing threat to the public. The identity of the man found in the field or the cause of death has not been identified at this time.

KRDO 13 will keep updating this developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content