Police looking for suspects after woman shot in NE Colorado Springs

Published 4:12 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say they received reports of a shooting around 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 31 in the 5400 block of New Car Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

CSPD told KRDO 13 her injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.

Officers searched the surrounding area but weren't able to locate any suspects. No arrests have been made.

CSPD says they are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident including developing suspect information as part of our ongoing investigation.

KRDO 13 will continue to follow this developing story.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

