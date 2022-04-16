Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates 125th anniversay

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Saturday marks 125 years since Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was founded.

The agency was established on April 16, 1897, designed to protect Colorado's lands, water, and wildlife.

Since then, CPW has grown from a one-man operation to an agency with 900 wildlife officers, park rangers, biologists, and researches -- all working together to manage 43 state parks.

"To celebrate Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s 125th anniversary, we are partnering with 18 Colorado-owned beverage companies to produce products that highlight and celebrate Colorado and our outdoors," the agency said in a statement.

To learn more about CPW on Tap, click here.