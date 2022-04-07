Trails, Open Space and Parks program marks its 25th anniversary in April

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program in April.

According to the city, TOPS has conserved more than 7,500 acres of open space, built and improved more than 65 parks, and constructed 50 miles of trails in Colorado Springs.

“It’s nearly impossible to imagine Colorado Springs without the amazing outdoor amenities that we have been able to create and protect through the TOPS program,” said Karen Palus, Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services (PRCS) director in a press release. “For the last 25 years, Colorado Springs residents and visitors have made a tremendous investment in our trails, open spaces, and parks, and are really the ones to thank for building and preserving our nationally-recognized quality of life.”

In April 1997, Colorado Springs voters passed the TOPS ballot measure to develop, acquire, and preserve trails, along with open space and parks through a 0.1% sales tax, or 1 penny on every $10 purchase. TOPS was renewed by voters in 2003 at the same rate through 2025. According to the city, the program generates upwards of $11 million annually.

Notable TOPS projects include the open purchase of Red Rock Canyon Open Space, originally slated to become a resort community with a convention center, the historic paleontological preservation at Corral Bluffs Open Space, and a transformed Panorama Park set to reopen this summer.

In honor of the program's 25th anniversary, the City of Colorado Springs is launching a 25-week #MyTOPS social media campaign, recognizing and thanking residents for their investment and highlighting how the program contributes to the city's quality of life.

Learn more about TOPS' impact, history, and spending here.