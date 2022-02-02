El Paso County warming centers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- El Paso County will have three shelters for people trying to warm up and motorists stranded in winter weather.

The American Red Cross will open the following three shelters:

Kilmer Elementary, 4285 Walker Road, Colorado Springs, CO

Patriot Learning Center, 11990 Swingline Road, Peyton, CO

St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson Street, Monument, CO

The county provided this statement on the winter weather conditions, "This winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow fall with sub-zero temperatures. Due to the diversity of terrain in El Paso County weather impacts may vary widely in even localized areas. We ask people to stay off the roads if they can, but if they must travel, one of the best ways drivers can help is by preparing themselves for winter weather and road conditions."

The county also offers the following driving tips: