Wife of convicted killer in Pueblo pleads guilty to accessory charge

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Years after a southern Colorado woman was found dismembered in a dumped suitcase, the convicted killer's wife has pleaded guilty to accessory to crime.

Anthony Cuevas was found guilty of first-degree murder in July for the killing of his mother back in 2019. Cuevas admitted to stabbing his mother, and her remains were found in a dumpster outside of a car wash. Surveillance video caught Cuevas dumping the body after the killing.

Cuevas' wife, Melanie Cuevas, was initially placed under arrest around the same time as Anthony's arrest, but she wasn't charged for accessory to crime until months later. Investigators allege that Melanie was aware of the plot to murder Mary Cuevas-Garcia.

In the days leading up to the murder of Cuevas-Garcia, there were a series of Google searches made from an account linked to Melanie. Anthony's defense attorneys claimed that Melanie made those searches, not Anthony. The contents of the searches included, "How to kill a witch?" "How to burn a witch?" and "Does a decomposed body look flaky?"

Anthony had claimed during his interrogation that his mother was "a witch" and that his stepfather was part of the Mexican Mafia.

Melanie had a trial originally set for February, but she entered a guilty plea on Friday, according to Colorado Court records. A sentencing hearing has been set for March 18, and she could face two to six years in prison for the class-four felony.