Anthony Cuevas found guilty of murdering mother, dumping body in trash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Anthony Cuevas has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of his mother, Mary Cuevas-Garcia, in 2019.

Cuevas was arrested after being seen on video dumping a suitcase containing Cuevas-Garcia's remains into a dumpster outside of a car wash in October 2019. More remains were found near the Arkansas River, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Cuevas also admitted to stabbing his mother during a police interrogation, prosecutors said during the trial.

Cuevas claimed during the interrogation that he was raped as a child and was sold and trafficked for money by his parents. He also claimed his mother was "a witch" and that his stepfather was part of the Mexican Mafia.

In the days leading up to the murder of Cuevas-Garcia, there were a series of Google searches made from an account linked to Melanie Cuevas. She is the wife of Anthony Cuevas, the man standing trial for first-degree murder in his mother's killing. The defense claimed that Melanie Cuevas made these searches, not Anthony.

Friday, Cuevas was found guilty of first-degree murder after deliberation, vehicular eluding, and identity theft.

Melanie Cuevas is still set to stand trial on her own for crimes related to the killing.

