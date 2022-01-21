Pueblo teen held at gunpoint, assaulted outside home in view of surveillance camera

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thomas Daley was walking to his car just before 5 a.m. on the morning of January 14. It's a normal routine for him as he works the opening shift for a coffee shop in the area. However, this Friday morning was very different for the Pueblo teen.

A masked man walked up to Daley outside of his home. After a brief conversation, the man drew a handgun, holding Daley at gunpoint in front of his home.

"He pulled a gun out on me and asked me, 'What do you got?'" Daley recalled. "I went down on my knees and he asked me if I had a phone or any money on me. I emptied out my pockets and showed him that I didn't have anything."

The man points the gun up directly to his head. As he shows the man his empty pockets, he assaults Daley, kicking him in the groin area.

"I was on the ground really hurting. That's when I called for my brother and he came out thank goodness. That is when the man walked away," Daley said.

It was a harrowing experience for the Pueblo teen, who says it was like nothing he has ever experienced before.

"This guy definitely could have been like this is it and my family would have found me outside. It was scary to have a gun pointed right at my face," Daley said.

His family's home security cameras caught the whole thing on camera. Daley's mom, Jessica Lundberg, watched it all back after the experience was over.

"I thought I could have lost him. I could have lost him for nothing. The only thing that he got away with was sunglasses and a little bag of face masks," Lundberg said.

Lundberg says she has lived in Pueblo for 30 years. She stated nothing like this has ever happened to her or anyone she knows.

"We live in a great neighborhood. We are just down the street from one of the more affluent housing developments so no we never expected this to happen," Lundberg said.

Pueblo Police say they do not have a suspect at this time. There have been no tips sent in regarding the identity of the man in the video.

If you have any information related to this crime, you are asked to contact Pueblo police immediately.