Juvenile arrested for threats made to Manitou Springs schools before winter break

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A juvenile has been arrested and is facing numerous felony charges for making violent threats toward schools in Manitou Springs in mid-December, just before winter break.

Classes were cancelled on Dec. 15 at Manitou Springs Middle School and Manitou Springs High School after the district received threats on Dec. 14, and the Manitou Springs Police Department began investigating.

The threat was unsubstantiated at the time, but Manitou Springs Superintendent Suzi Thompson said "we needed aditional time to further understand the dynamics of the threat."

On Friday, the Manitou Springs Police Department said that a juvenile was arrested for two counts of inciting destruction of life or property, two counts of false report of explosives, weapons or harmful substances, and two counts of interference with staff, faculty or students of an educational institution. The juvenile was arrested Thursday, but their identity wasn't released.

