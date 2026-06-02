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Weather

More hail likely across the plains

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Published 3:51 PM

Today: High temperatures topping off in the high 60s for Colorado Springs. Spottle showers and misting continue through the evening for El Paso County. Southern El Paso County has a storm likely passing through around 8-9 p.m. Pueblo is also likely to get a passing storm during that same time frame.

Tomorrow: More storms are possible through Colorado Springs, with the most likely time frame being 4-5 p.m. Those same storms will travel over the eastern plains, bringing severe weather.

Thursday: Another line of thunderstorms is expected to pass over El Paso County around 2 p.m., but the morning will be sunny and warm. High temperatures in the 90s for Pueblo and 80s for Colorado Springs.

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Article Topic Follows: Weather

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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