Manitou Springs high school and middle school classes canceled, police investigate threats

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manitou Springs School District 14 sent out a message to parents saying classes are canceled for middle and high school students Wednesday while the district investigates threats.

According to the message, the district received information Tuesday evening of a possible student threatening school safety at middle school and high school campuses.

The message says the Manitou Springs Police Department has begun the process of investigating the threat. Classes are canceled for Wednesday, Dec. 15, while police further assess the situation.

In the message, the district says they take threats to school safety "extremely" seriously, and that there are "substantial criminal consequences for those who make threats as well as those who false report them."

This is a developing story. A spokesperson for the district said they will provide more information when it becomes available.