One killed in shooting near East High School in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – One person is dead after a shooting near East High School that placed the school on secure status Monday afternoon.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the shooting happened at 1:19 pm on Monday, June 1, near the 2100 block of Oakshire Lane. Police say their ShotSpotter system detected gunfire in the area at the same time that dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting that had left one person injured.

A vehicle involved in the shooting drove to the area near East High School, off Constitution Avenue, where they waited for first responders. Police say the passenger in the vehicle had sustained a gunshot wound.

KRDO13 spoke to Kelly Estrada, who said he was taking care of his mother when the car pulled up in front of her Constitution Ave home.

"My mom, she hollered at me from upstairs, and she said that somebody got hit outside, and I go, what?" Estrada said.

At first, the pair thought there was a car crash, but they quickly learned it was more serious than that.

"I could see, you know, a little bit of blood on his side. Where the officer was assisting him with some bandages," Estrada said, "He [the victim] laid there for a while until the EMT picked him up and rushed him off to the hospital."

That man was taken to the hospital, where police say he later died. Their identity will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Because the shooting happened near East High School, police say they worked with School District 60 to place the school under a secure perimeter while they searched for a suspect.

At this time, it's not clear if anyone involved in the incident has ties to East High School. Pueblo Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.

This is the city's 9th homicide of the year. Last year at this same time, there were 5.

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Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.