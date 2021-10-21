Orphaned bear cubs chomp on pumpkins at Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation

WETMORE, Colo. (KRDO)-- Some orphaned bear cubs got to celebrate the season with some pumpkins this week at Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW SE Region's twitter shared several photos of the bears enjoying the autumn treat. The tweet said the bears took some time to figure out how to dig into the gourds, but after getting a few bites in, the claws came out and the bears made quick work of the Halloween themed snack.

With the photos, CPW also reminds Coloradans that it's illegal for the public to put out pumpkins for wildlife. This scenario was only OK because it was in a closed rehab facility.