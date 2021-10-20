Segmented closures to Shooks Run Trail for underground electric maintenance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities will work to replace an aging underground electric line this week. The construction will close Shooks Run Trail in phases while crews work to replace the electric line, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

The trail runs north and south generally on the east side of downtown Colorado Springs. The first phase begins this week and will close the trail between Lilac and Jackson streets. Construction will be phased over the next several months so that only a few blocks of trail will be closed to the public at a time. Construction will start at the northmost part of the trail and move downward.

Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

While work is underway, trail users are asked to remember that heavy construction equipment and workers will be operating in the trail corridor. The active construction area will be defined with fencing and signage, and it is important for users to obey directional and safety signage. Please reduce speeds and use caution around vehicles, equipment and work crews.