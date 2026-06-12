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Weather

Big cooldown moves in Sunday, storm chances increase

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Updated
today at 5:03 AM
Published 3:59 AM

TODAY: More hot and breezy weather ahead. We'll see most folks top out in the upper 80s and low 90s in the pikes peak region, with mid to upper 90s along HWY 50 and the Arkansas river valley. Wind gusts this afternoon will be on the order of 20-25 mph with sporadic fire danger as well… Be cautious especially in drier areas near HWY 50. 

TONIGHT: We'll cool off into the upper 50s and low 60s for most with some gusty winds here and there.

SATURDAY: The weekend starts off pretty nice… We'll see slightly cooler temps compared to Friday, but still feeling pretty warm… Mostly 80s and low 90s…. We may see a spot afternoon storm… Big changes arrive by Sunday

SUNDAY: A strong cold front passes through early Sunday morning. This will keep us partly to mostly cloudy Sunday morning. Expect a much cooler day with temps in the 70s for many… And around 80 for HWY 50. By 2-3pm we're going to watch for showers and thunderstorms to spark along I-25… Starting a bit earlier in the mountains. Storms should remain below severe limits, but some heavier downpours, small hail could be possible. We'll stay cool with a spotty storm chance into Monday.

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Luke Victor

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