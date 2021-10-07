Suspect arrested after fatal shooting on Wyoming Ave. in Pueblo

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says the suspect wanted for first-degree murder after a shooting last week on Wyoming Ave. has turned himself in.

Police in Pueblo say 36-year-old Andrew Baros was taken into custody at the Pueblo County Detention Center on Wednesday. Baros is facing the murder charge and another charge for attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Sept. 29 near 2100 Wyoming Ave. The shooting resulted in the death of 37-year-old Carlos Lerma, and a second man was hospitalized after being shot.

At this time, it's not yet clear what led to the shooting. We're working on getting more information.

Baros has previous local arrests for 2nd Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault, 1st Degree Burglary, and Harassment.