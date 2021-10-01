Police search for suspect and person of interest in shooting near St. Mary-Corwin

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Pueblo Police Department are looking for two men involved in a deadly shooting.

Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., just south of St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center at 12:03 p.m.

One victim, 37-year-old Carlos Lema, died, and another victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say he was last listed as being in stable condition.

According to police, multiple suspects in connection with the shooting ran from the scene and ended up on Lake Ave. Despite a search with more than a dozen officers, police were unable to find the suspects.

"Officers had a foot chase and a car chase trying to capture these suspects," Sergeant Frank Ortega said. "They thought they had a person contained in a specific residential area, but they were unable to find him."

Friday evening, the Pueblo Police Department released the name of one suspect, 36-year-old Andrew Baros. Detectives are also looking for 36-year-old Andrew Mendoza, considered a person of interest in the case.

Baros has previous local arrests for 2nd Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault, 1st Degree Burglary, and Harassment. Mendoza is currently wanted on an arrest warrant for parole violation.

If you have information about this incident, contact Detective Torres at (719) 320-6037 or the Pueblo Police Department at (719)-553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867 or click here.