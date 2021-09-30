Pueblo Coroner identifies victim killed in shooting on Wyoming Ave.

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was killed in a shooting that happened Wednesday near Wyoming Ave.

Carlos Lerma, 37, died at a hospital after being shot Wednesday. One other person was also shot and taken to a hospital in Colorado Springs, where they were listed in critical condition, according to police.

Pueblo Police chased after a suspect and conducted a search in the area of Lake Ave. and Highlands Ave. Wednesday afternoon, but no arrests were announced.

"We believe there are multiple suspects. It was a very chaotic scene. There were a lot of people here on scene, so it is going to take us a while to kind of sort through everything and figure out exactly what happened here," Sgt. Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department said.

At this time, it's not clear what led to the shooting or if the victims knew the shooter. We're still working on getting more information on the case.