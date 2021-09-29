Pueblo Police investigating shooting near Wyoming Ave.

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are looking into a shooting that was reported near Wyoming Ave. Wednesday, and the incident prompted a nearby school to go into lockout.

The shooting happened just south of St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, according to Pueblo Police. Minnequa Elementary School enacted stricter security in response to police activity.

Information hasn't been given about a potential victim or suspect involved in the shooting. This is a developing story and we're working on getting more information.