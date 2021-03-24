Resentencing results in release for Krystal Kenney

Top Stories

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The "woman who knew everything" in the plot and murder of Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth -- is now out on parole.

Krystal Kenney (CO Department of Corrections)

Krystal Kenney, who was solicited three times by Patrick Frazee to kill his estranged fiancee and mother of his child, was released from the Denver Women's Correctional Facility Tuesday, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Frazee killed Kelsey Berreth in November 2018 with a baseball bat, while their child was in an adjacent room; Kenney cleaned up the crime scene at Frazee's request.

Tuesday, Kenney was re-sentenced in accordance with an order from the Colorado Court of Appeals, which deemed her original sentence of three years "unconstitutional" under the tampering with evidence charge to which she pleaded guilty. Kenney told the court she took Berreth's cell phone -- later destroying it in Idaho. Because that statute only carries a 15-18 month sentence, Kenney was re-sentenced to the new term.

Patrick Frazee (CO Department of Corrections)

Prosecutors offered Kenney the plea deal in exchange for her testimony, which ultimately led to the conviction of Patrick Frazee, who is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He is currently housed at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility.

The following statement was released from the DOC:

Ms. Kenney was now past her mandatory release date and she was released from the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility on parole yesterday. The Department of Corrections does not decide how much time an individual serves in prison. The Department follows the sentence that the court issues and calculates the time based on the relevant state statutes. Department of Corrections Spokeswoman, Annie Skinner