Pueblo police arrest suspect accused of killing homeless man

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little over a month after a man collapsed and died near Fountain Creek in Pueblo, police have arrested a suspect accused in the victim's killing.

According to an update from Pueblo Police on Thursday, 43-year-old Hilario Gonzalez-Solis faces a first-degree murder charge for the killing of 32-year-old Daniel Dacy.

Dacy was found dead on Feb. 3 after he collapsed in a driveway of a local business on E. City Center Drive. Police say Dacy was known to be homeless and residing along Fountain Creek at the time of the incident.

Gonzalez-Solis was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center after being arrested in El Paso County on Wednesday, according to PPD.

We're working on getting more information on what led to the alleged murder. Check back for updates.