Man collapses, dies after being wounded in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police are investigating what happened to a man who was found dead Wednesday evening on E. City Center Drive.

The man, who police say was known to be homeless and residing along Fountain Creek, was wounded and walking west on City Center Drive when he collapsed. Police got the report at about 7:20 p.m. and found him in a driveway of a nearby business.

Police say detectives are investigating the man's death as a homicide. The victim hasn't been identified yet.

If you have information, police ask you to call investigators at 719-240-1341.

We'll update this article if more information is made available Thursday.