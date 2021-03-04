Community pitches in to help 80-year-old cancer patient

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An 80-year-old cancer patient of St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo recently missed two treatment appointments. Her care team noticed her absence, which caused concern. They contacted the patient and discovered her water heater had broken.

With no water heater, due to the recent extreme winter freeze, social workers from Centura Health reached out to Rampart Supply, a local Colorado Springs business. The team from Rampart Supply replaced the water heater for free.

Mike's Heating and Plumbing also pitched in to replace and repair the patient's water pipes, since her water pipes burst and she had no running water.

Health workers from St. Mary Corwin's tell KRDO that the patient's home is safe again and that she's thankful for everyone's kindness and generosity. St. Mary Corwin’s and Penrose-St. Francis’ social workers and care team coordinated the connection of everybody to the patient, as well as the delivery of the water heater to the patient’s home.

Health staff says, "this patient is low-income, so this incredible collaboration truly made a huge positive impact on her life."