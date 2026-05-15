5 things to know for May 15: Wheels up, Trump Mobile, Jerome Powell, Border Patrol, Alex Murdaugh

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

A stretch of severe storms is expected to impact parts of the central US this weekend, which could affect travel plans across the region. The new CNN Weather newsletter was designed for moments like this — not just to send alerts, but to provide expert coverage and help you stay one step ahead.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Wheels up

President Donald Trump has left Beijing after his two-day summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. A “lot of different problems” were settled, Trump said, but substantive agreements have yet to be announced on key issues that impact their fractious relationship. Read more.

MORE: Why Xi invited Trump to this highly secretive former imperial garden

2️⃣ Trump Mobile

A Trump-branded cell phone will start shipping to customers this week following months of delays, the company, Trump Mobile, said. The $499 device, created by the Trump Organization, has also renewed scrutiny over the president profiting from the use of his name while in office. Read more.

3️⃣ Jerome Powell

After eight years at the helm of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell’s tenure leading the central bank ends today. He faced the sharpest economic downturn in modern American history, the highest inflation in more than four decades and relentless political pressure from the White House. Trump ally Kevin Warsh is set to take over after winning Senate confirmation. Read more.

4️⃣ Border Patrol

Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks announced his resignation on Thursday, effective immediately, telling CNN he was leaving with the US border at its “most secure” point in history. His departure marks the third high-profile exit within the Department of Homeland Security in two months. Read more.

5️⃣ Alex Murdaugh

The South Carolina Supreme Court this week overturned Alex Murdaugh’s murder convictions and ordered a new trial in the June 2021 killings of his wife and son. The decision marks the latest twist in the sprawling Murdaugh saga that has riveted the public and spawned true crime documentaries, podcasts and best-selling books. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Eurovision finalists to take the stage amid boycotts

Despite Eurovision’s insistence that it is apolitical, politics have always been a part of the song competition. But this year, controversy over Israel’s presence may overshadow the event.

Video: Canadian fox caught with mouth full of hot dogs

In a cheeky announcement, Canadian police said they received a report of “theft of bbq goods.” See video of the four-legged suspect.

Honda just lost money for the first time in 70 years

Shifts in the electric vehicle market have rattled automakers across the industry, including Honda, which posted its first annual loss since 1955.

The dark side of fast fashion

Every year, the world generates 92 million metric tons of textile waste. The pace of fast fashion recycling is only accelerating the crisis.

The geological mystery behind Devil’s Tower National Monument

Alien “encounters” have helped turn this strange-looking monument below into an unlikely tourist attraction.

Quiz time

Excitement is building for the 2026 World Cup. Where will the championship match take place?

A. Arizona

B. California

C. Tennessee

D. New Jersey

Take me to the quiz!

And finally…

▶️ These peacocks have taken over an Italian town

Residents of Punta Marina, Italy, are split over the town’s peacock invasion. Some see the birds as beautiful new neighbors; others see screeching chaos with feathers.

The-CNN-Wire

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