Victim killed in Denver was set to testify in Donthe Lucas case

DENVER (KRDO) -- A woman who was killed last week in Denver was set to be a witness in Donthe Lucas' ongoing murder trial in Pueblo, according to District Attorney Jeff Chostner.

Roxann Martinez, 31, was found dead in late February from a gunshot wound, according to our partners at 9News. Police said officers responded to a report that a woman was down near E. Kenyon Drive and S. Wabash Street.

The coroner's office says Martinez's death was ruled a homicide, but no suspects have been identified or arrested at this time, according to 9News.

The 10th Judicial District Attorney confirmed Wednesday that Martinez was "an endorsed witness in the Lucas case" but hadn't testified yet. It's not clear what information Martinez was going to provide in the case; we're working on getting more details.

Lucas is on trial for murder as prosecutors allege that he's responsible for the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling.