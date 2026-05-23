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Tracking a magnificent Memorial Day Weekend

krdo
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New
Published 4:56 AM

Today temperatures will increase into the 70s across Southern Colorado. There is chance for spotty afternoon showers but majority of Southern Colorado will remain dry!

Tonight will be a mild night with lows in the 40s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the 30s to 40s.

Sunday temperatures will increase into the 70s to 80s with some hometowns in the Plains flirting with the 90s. We will have a chance for an afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm, some hometowns could experience an early nighttime shower before we all dry out.

Memorial we will keep the warmth around with highs in the 80s to 90s along the corridor and Eastern plains with the mountain towns having highs in the 70s to 80s. We will have a chance for widespread showers in the High Country and isolated showers along the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

The beginning of the short work week will be a wet with PM showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall into the 70s to 80s.

It will be rinse and repeat weather wise Wednesday with 70s to 80s continuing and afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms.

For the second half of the work 70s to 80s will continue with a chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon to evening.

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Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

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