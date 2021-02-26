Letecia Stauch to represent herself in murder trial

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, says she will represent herself without attorneys in her upcoming murder trial.

An Arguello hearing was set for 11:30 a.m. Friday. Stauch appeared in court to hear advisement from Judge Gregory Werner about the possible consequences of a trial without defense attorneys.

“I think I could do it on my own, sir,” #LeteciaStauch says to Judge Gregory Warner about representing herself. He is pressing her on her legal knowledge right now. She says she’s “well-educated” and can use the law library at the jail. — Sydnee Stelle (@SydneeStelle) February 26, 2021

Stauch says she believes she can navigate the court proceedings on her own. She says it's her constitutional right. Judge Werner agreed, saying, "It is, it is."

However, Judge Werner asked if Stauch knew how to select a jury, or submit a particular piece of evidence. Stauch said she didn't, but that she would learn by using the law library.

Stauch said her main issues are that she doesn't have full access to discovery evidence and her lawyers while she's in jail, and she says she'd held to a different standard in the jail compared to other inmates.

Judge Werner pointed out that Stauch would lose out on certain advantages and controls in the trial if she went in without an attorney. He added that they can provide a more objective viewpoint of the evidence.

However, Stauch said she has an ace in the hole.

"I understand that, but also know that I'm so confident that there are 2 pieces of evidence that no science or expert can discredit and it will clear my name," Stauch said.

Near the end of the hearing, Judge Werner asked if Stauch was ready to make a decision on representing herself today. Stauch then asked: if she waived her right to an evidentiary hearing, would prosecutors still be able to force the hearing? Judge Werner said that would need to be looked up for a clear answer, and prosecutors agreed. Ultimately, Werner told Stauch, "Bottom line is I can't give you an answer because I don't know."

Stauch said she still wanted to represent herself.

Stauch is facing a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, for the death of her stepson in early 2020. Read a timeline of the alleged killing here.

