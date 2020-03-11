Accused child murderer Letecia Stauch appears in court for hearing

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Letecia Stauch is due in court Wednesday for an advisement hearing after she was arrested last week on multiple charges in connection with the disappearance of her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch.

We'll have the hearing live from the courtroom starting at 4 p.m. Watch below:

Stauch is facing charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with evidence. The charges were filed after a monthlong search for Gannon, and investigators say they believe Gannon is no longer alive. Gannon was reported missing on Jan. 27.

Gannon's body still hasn't been found. Stauch was reportedly the last person to see the 11-year-old, and surveillance video caught by a neighbor's camera appears to show her leave with her stepson and then return without him on the day he was reported missing.

Stauch was arrested last Monday in South Carolina and was extradited to El Paso County just days later.

Sgt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Monday that additional deputies and courthouse personnel likely will be on duty for the hearing.

"Our security is not only for the public, but it's for any inmate who's in custody," she said. "We provide security measures. There is a protocol that we follow. We don't want the courtroom plugged up with additional persons."