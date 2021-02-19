CPW moving herd of bighorn sheep out of Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some bighorn sheep are about to get a new home thanks to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Officials with CPW said they are moving the bighorn sheep to replace another herd that collapsed due to the disease. They've been working on the project every day over the past month. Though the process hasn't been easy, the video of it sure is fun to watch.

CPW said biologists and Wildlife Officers used apple mash to round up the bighorn sheep near an old quarry, with nets overhead.

On capture day, the net will be dropped, and the sheep will be trucked then airlifted to their new home in Creek Canyon, just south of Victor.

CPW said the nets were scary for the sheep at first, but with the help of some apple bribes, the sheep were able to get over their fear pretty quickly.

Video of the process shows frequent sparring between young rams over the apple mash; it's a dominance ritual often carried out by the animal.