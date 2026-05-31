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Tracking a beautiful Sunday Funday

krdo
By
New
Published 4:57 AM

Today we will have highs in the 70s to 80s for majority of Southern Colorado, a couple of hometowns in the Eastern Plains will have their highs in the low 90s. We will have partly cloudy skies.

Tonight we will continue with the mild conditions with lows remaining in the 40s to 50s. The High Country will be a little cooler with lows in the 30s to 40s.

Daily rain chances return for the start of the work week we will continue to have highs in the 70s to 80s. An isolated shower and thunderstorm are possible in the afternoon to evening.

Majority of this week will be a rinse and repeat of highs being in the 70s to 80s with daily afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. They will be isolated with Tuesday being the best day for more widespread showers and t-storms. We will have to monitor for severe potential for the plains, although at this time chances are low.

We will dry out by Friday with highs remaining in the 70s to 80s, some hometowns in the Eastern Plains could potentially get into the low 90s.

We will continue with the dry and sunny conditions for the start of the weekend!

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Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

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