Appeals court orders new sentencing in homemade bomb case

Top Stories

DENVER (AP) - A man who left a homemade bomb outside a police station in a Colorado mountain town could spend less time in prison under a U.S. appeals court decision in the case.

David Ansberry was sentenced to 27 years in prison for leaving the device, which didn't explode, outside the Nederland police station in 2016. His sentence was lengthened because a judge found it was an act of terrorism and that the police officer who found the bomb was a victim.

However, in a ruling Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals threw out those portions of the sentence and ordered the re-sentencing of Ansberry.