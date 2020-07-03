Colorado Springs 4th of July event grows to countywide celebration amid COVID-19 concerns

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to circumstances stemming from COVID-19, the 4th of July Symphony in the Park is unable to take place in Memorial Park with crowd gathering restrictions impacting large scale special events. With this in mind, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Colorado Springs Sports Corporation created an innovative plan that will bring fireworks to residents across El Paso County. “Instead of a limited crowd being the only group to enjoy the holiday, residents will be able to stay home, stay healthy, and continue to enjoy fireworks being displayed at nine locations throughout the Pikes Peak Region,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

The event will continue the tradition of playing a patriotic concert, along with the fireworks, to be broadcast across the community as the night sky lights up. “The Colorado Springs Philharmonic has been performing for the City’s residents on the 4th of July for 47 years and is pleased to continue this tradition in ways that will reach the broader community,” said Philharmonic President & CEO Nathan Newbrough. “This year’s 4th of July – with sensational music and fireworks – is an opportunity to reach out to our neighbors across the region with beauty and excitement to celebrate the birth of our great nation.”

Residents are encouraged to celebrate the 4th of July “from their porch” and look to one of the nine locations displaying fireworks while tuning their radios to Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, 92.9 Peak FM, or AM 740 KVOR to hear the concert broadcast. The fireworks will also be broadcast by KKTV with live reports and footage from select firework locations.

Partnering with several communities, the following locations will be hosting firework displays, weather-permitting, with restricted on-site access. These shows will be visible to residents at their homes across the region; see www.CS4thofJuly.org for details:

● Banning Lewis Ranch

● Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch

● James Irwin Charter Schools

● Patty Jewett Golf Course

Additional communities will be hosting firework displays while also participating in the regional coordinated efforts to bring fireworks across the county. Visit www.CS4thofJuly.org for more information:

● The Broadmoor

● The Club at Flying Horse

● Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field

● The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

● Fort Carson