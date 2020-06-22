Manitou Springs murder suspect confesses to killing wife ‘in fit of rage’

Top Stories

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- William Weaver told Manitou Springs police officers he wanted to confess immediately after his wife was discovered dead on the floor of their apartment Saturday morning.

Weaver told police in a subsequent confession that he murdered his wife, identified as Wendy Cupit, in "a fit of rage" because he "got tired of her ridiculing" him, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KRDO Monday.

Police arrested Weaver for first-degree murder on Saturday after a quick investigation into the killing at an apartment on Fountain Place. According to the affidavit, police officers got a call from Weaver's ex-wife, and she said she received messages from Weaver saying that he had killed his current wife.

An officer with Manitou Springs police told investigators that there was a history of domestic violence calls at the apartment, and when he showed up at about 11:12 a.m., he noted blood smeared on the door frame.

The MSPD officer saw Cupit's body on the floor beneath the front window, and there was a bloody kitchen knife nearby. Weaver reportedly appeared from the back of the apartment, told the officer he wanted to confess, and was detained without incident.

Police said Weaver smelled like alcohol and had nicks, cuts and bite marks on his extremities. Weaver told investigators that he and Cupit were watching movies when an argument ensued, and Cupit hit Weaver several times. Weaver said "the laughing and taunting provoked him to strike her," according to the affidavit.

Court documents detailing the interview with police say Weaver tried to choke Cupit to death, but he was too drunk to do so. That's when Weaver went to the kitchen and got a knife, and Cupit taunted him saying he wasn't going to stab her, according to the affidavit. Weaver said he stabbed her in the abdomen as she ran for the door.

Weaver is being held in the El Paso County jail as of Monday.