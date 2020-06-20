Skip to Content
El Paso County Crime
Manitou Springs Police investigating suspicious death

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Manitou Springs. Detectives from the sheriff’s office took over for authorities from Manitou Police, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Deborah Mynatt. 

Mynatt said one man was found dead in the 10 block Fountain Pl. in Manitou Springs Saturday. The crime lab is there now.

This is a developing story and we will update when more information is available. 

