Colorado Parks and Wildlife already receiving reports of bear activity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the official start of spring comes the chance to run into a bear, and Colorado Parks & Wildlife wants people to be proactive to keep bears out of our neighborhoods.

CPW officials said Wednesday that rangers have already received reports of bear activity in eight counties, including El Paso County.

Some of the reports were simple sightings of bears around Boulder and Morrison, but other bears have gotten into the trash in Steamboat Springs and CPW reported that a bear got into a vehicle in Snowmass Village. Here in Colorado Springs, a resident reported that their dog encountered a bear under a deck.

That means it's important for you to be aware and "keep bears wild," CPW says, by locking up trash receptacles and securing bird feeders or other human-provided food sources around homes.

“Every time a bear gets a treat, a bird feeder, a hummingbird feeder, trash, it teaches the bear that people mean food,” said Mark Lamb, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for South Park and the west Metro Denver area.

Parks and Wildlife says that early season food sources for bears include grasses, aspen buds, and other vegetation that starts to sprout.

CPW says male bears typically come out of hibernation first, followed by females without cubs. Females that gave birth to cubs over winter will usually come out by mid-to-late April.

Here are some tips from CPW to help keep bears out of our communities: