Colorado Parks and Wildlife already receiving reports of bear activity
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the official start of spring comes the chance to run into a bear, and Colorado Parks & Wildlife wants people to be proactive to keep bears out of our neighborhoods.
CPW officials said Wednesday that rangers have already received reports of bear activity in eight counties, including El Paso County.
Some of the reports were simple sightings of bears around Boulder and Morrison, but other bears have gotten into the trash in Steamboat Springs and CPW reported that a bear got into a vehicle in Snowmass Village. Here in Colorado Springs, a resident reported that their dog encountered a bear under a deck.
That means it's important for you to be aware and "keep bears wild," CPW says, by locking up trash receptacles and securing bird feeders or other human-provided food sources around homes.
“Every time a bear gets a treat, a bird feeder, a hummingbird feeder, trash, it teaches the bear that people mean food,” said Mark Lamb, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for South Park and the west Metro Denver area.
Parks and Wildlife says that early season food sources for bears include grasses, aspen buds, and other vegetation that starts to sprout.
CPW says male bears typically come out of hibernation first, followed by females without cubs. Females that gave birth to cubs over winter will usually come out by mid-to-late April.
Here are some tips from CPW to help keep bears out of our communities:
- Keep garbage in a well-secured enclosure.
- Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup; bring empty cans back inside before dark.
- Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster. These are available online or from your trash hauler.
- Clean all garbage cans regularly to keep them odor-free. The scent of ammonia can deter bears.
- Take down all bird feeders. Bird feeders are a major source of bear/human conflicts - 397 conflicts because of them in 2019 alone. Birds have naturally available food sources during the spring, summer and fall. Don’t let your bird feeder become a bear feeder.
- Don't leave pet food or stock feed outside – never provide food sources for any wildlife.
- Clean all BBQ grills.
- Keep garage doors and windows closed and locked, especially between dusk and dawn.
- Don’t leave attractants such as snacks, food wrappers, gum, or even scented hand lotions in your car; and always lock vehicle doors.
- Use bear boxes or bear-proof containers for food and scented items when camping.
- Don't leave food outside while camping. If bear boxes aren't available, leave all food in the trunk of a locked vehicle as your last resort.
- Review CPW’s Bearproofing Your Home Fact Sheet and conduct a home audit to be sure you are not attracting bears to your property.
- Talk to your neighbors and kids about being bear aware.
