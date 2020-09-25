Entrance fees waived at all National Parks on Saturday

State & Regional News

In honor of National Public Lands Day, visitors at National Park Services sites can get free admission on Saturday.

This is the 5th free entrance day that NPS has offered so far this year, and the offer applies to all of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. The waiver doesn't cover fees for amenities or other activities like camping, boat launches, or transportation.

Colorado has four National Parks:

Rocky Mountain

Great Sand Dunes

Black Canyon of the Gunnison

Mesa Verde

Remember, reservations are still required to get into Rocky Mountain National Park. You can make a reservation here.

The last free entrance day for national parks will be on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.