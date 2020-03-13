Mountain Lion that attacked Colorado deputy tested positive for rabies

State & Regional News

LOVELAND, Colo. (KRDO) -- The mountain lion that was involved in an attack on two people Wednesday in Larimer County has tested positive for rabies.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued an update Friday saying that both bite victims have been notified of the positive test. The mountain lion was killed following the attack, and a necropsy was performed.

According to CPW, the attack happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday near an RV park along Big Thompson River. A man and a delivery driver noticed the mountain lion just before it attacked one of them.

Larimer County deputies showed up and found the mountain lion. When they tried to contain it, the mountain lion attacked a deputy. Multiple shots were fired at the mountain lion before it was finally killed.

Officials say both victims were taken to the hospital after the attack Wednesday in the canyon north of Denver.

The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment is managing the rabies exposure investigation and response.