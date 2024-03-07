The School Buzz: Elementary School honors 7-year-old, helps kick off Rampart’s D20 ‘Bald For Bucks’ fundraiser

Local students are trading their locks for cash this week in what's become a remarkable annual tradition in D20.

For the 17th year in a row students, staff and parents will participate in Rampart High School's Bald For Bucks fundraiser. It's an effort that's raised more than $600,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The goal this year is to raise $70,000 while continuing to fund blood cancer research.

To help make it happen students from Ranch Creek Elementary are joining in on the fun. They're also honoring Dean Eckert, a local 7-year-old in remission from clear cell sarcoma.

The fundraiser kicks off Friday morning at 10 inside Rampart High School.

You can also visit the online donation page.

