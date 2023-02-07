On the Lookout: Pueblo bank robber; McDonald’s menace; convenience store attempted robber

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- Friday, February 2, a robber walked into the Pueblo Bank & Trust off Jerry Murphy Road, demanding money from the clerk.

The robbery happened during the noon hour.

Pueblo Bank & Trust Robber (PPD)

The male suspect's appearance was nothing note-worthy: white t-shirt over a grey hoodie, with a maroon-colored baseball cap and neck gaiter. Strands of black hair showed underneath the hoodie.

The suspect was able to get away with cash.

If you recognize this robber, you're asked to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP, or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward.

McDonald's Suspect (CSPD)

In Colorado Springs, police are asking for help to identify a man who threatened a McDonald's employee with a handgun, yelling that he would "shoot up the place."

The incident happened November 12, 2022 at 1:40 a.m. at the restaurant off North Academy Boulevard and Flintridge Drive.

Police say, the man became irate as he made his order at the drive-thru. Once at the window, he got out of his car, yelling at the fast food worker.

McDonald's suspect vehicle (CSPD)

He drove away in a white sedan, northeast on Flintridge.

If you know the suspect, you're asked to make an anonymous tip to Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. You can also call Investigators Gary Frasier at 719-444-7235.

7-11 Attempted Robbery (CSPD)

Colorado Springs Police Detectives are also asking for the public's help to identify an attempted robbery suspect. Video released showed a tall, thin man walking up to the register with a fountain drink in hand. Instead of pulling out a wallet, police say he pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money.

No money was exchanged, and the suspect fled before police could arrive.

If you have any information about this January 15 crime, at the 7-11 convenience store off South Academy and Airport Road, you're asked to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.