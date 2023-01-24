Skip to Content
Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year

Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo, 2023 Colorado mother of the Year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year.

American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story of overcoming addiction to help others on their recovery journeys.

She also holds the title of Mrs. Colorado International 2022.

In April, Sherrod will be honored along with other honorees in across the United States during the 88th National Convention of America Mothers, Inc. in Omaha, Neb.

At the convention, one honoree will be named the National Mother of the Year.

To learn more about AMI, click here.

