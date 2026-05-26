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Summer Strong: Cardio or strength training? Here’s why you may need both

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Published 11:11 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A question fitness experts hear all the time is: Should you focus on cardio or strength training?

The answer depends on your goal — and there’s one important thing you may be missing from your routine. Watch the video above to find out.

More fitness tips will be featured next Tuesday on Good Morning Colorado.

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Abby Smith

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