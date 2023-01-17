On the Lookout: internet, phone, snipped for thousands; pair flee deputies; burglar sours school spirit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sparks were flying -- but in all the wrong ways.

Colorado Springs Police believe a pair of criminals are behind a recent Comcast outage, that effected 20,000 locations. They sliced through the fiber optic lines that provide internet and phone service, just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 11.

Video from a nearby business captured a unique vehicle -- a lifted, orange or red Dodge pickup -- pulling into the alleyway just east of downtown, where the hub was located.

Shortly later, sparks flew into the air as the line was being severed. A power tool had to be used to located the service line, which is underground.

If you recognize the pickup, or know anything about the incident, you're asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

Fleeing suspects (EPSO)

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify two men, who sped away after deputies tried to make contact with them. According to EPSO, on January 10, shortly before 1:00 a.m., deputies spotted an SUV BMW, parked near Terminal Avenue and Ford Street in the Cimarron Hills area. The vehicle did not have any license plates, and two men -- wearing ballistic gear -- were asleep inside.

Fleeing suspects' BMW (EPSO)

As the deputies tried to wake the suspects, they quickly started the vehicle, speeding away, and ran into a chain link fence. Despite escalating into a high speed chase that lead into oncoming traffic along Galley Road near Powers, the suspects got away.

The BWM, according to deputies, has heavy damage to its front.

If you know where the vehicle is, or recognize the men, you're asked to call the EPSO tip line at 719-520-7777, or the non-emergency number at 719-390-5555.

PPSC Bookstore Bandit Suspect (PPSCP)

Pikes Peak State College Police are asking for help to identify a bookstore bandit.

The man pictured is believed to have broken into the school's bookstore in the overnight hours of Thursday, January 5, into January 6 at the South Academy Campus.

PPSC Bookstore Bandit (PPSCP)

In doing so, he damaged the doors in doing so, and stole multiple high dollar items from the college.

The suspect was wearing a Pikes Peak State College sweatshirt during the crime.

If you recognize him, or know anything about the crime, you're asked to call Pikes Peak State College Campus Police at 719-368-1187.

If you have video or picture surveillance of a crime, and have submitted a police report, you can share your information with us through the share button.