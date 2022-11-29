On the Lookout: shoplifters target Walmart; fugitive wanted on state, federal charges

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- While there's no 'open season' for shoplifters, perhaps their motivation is heightened during the holiday season.

Surveillance cameras at the Pueblo West Walmart captured a pair of suspected shoplifters, and now detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help to identify them.

The male suspect appeared to have a medium build, with a thin dark mustache; the female suspect was wearing rimless glasses and had long blonde hair.

Pueblo West Shoplifting Suspects (PCSO)

They were seen leaving the store with unpaid items and driving a white Camaro.

If you recognize either one, you're asked to call the PCSO at 719-583-6250, or you can leave an anonymous tip with Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

Gabriel Sanchez (PPD)

Investigators with the Safe Streets Task Force in Pueblo are looking for 37-year-old Gabriel Sanchez, who has a felony warrant for dangerous drug parole violations. He additionally has a federal warrant for conspiring to distribute illegal narcotics.

Sanchez is described as being 5'7", and weighing 185-205 pounds.

Do you have pictures or surveillance videos of a crime or criminals? If you have submitted a police report, you can share your information here.