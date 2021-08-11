Pueblo barbershop gives free haircuts and free backpacks ahead of new school year

Local News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Steel City Barber and Styling held a giveaway to help kids and teens feel good and look good as they return to the classroom Wednesday.

In addition to a free haircut, students were given a free backpack stuffed with back-to-school supplies.

"When we see them smile with the haircut that we gave them, it just makes our day," said Ruben Martinez, the owner. "We just love to see the kids smile."

The event was held at Steel City Barber and Styling off West B Street and Steel City Barber Lounge off Highway 50.

This was the sixth year in a row the barbershop held the event.

Steel City Barber and Styling also participates in the event Grades for Fades, which rewards students for good report cards in the school year.